Facebook Watch to live-stream ‘The Oscars: All Access’

Awards season might be coming to a close, but there is still one awards show left, and it’s a big one. The Academy Awards airs Sunday, March 4.

The awards show will air live on ABC, but Facebook users will also have the ability to tune in to “The Oscars: All Access” via Facebook Watch. The Academy’s show page, ABC Television Network’s Facebook page, Oscar.com and ABCNews.com will all carry the stream.

The stream will include red carpet coverage, backstage behind-the-scenes footage, and live ‘look-ins’ to the Oscars broadcast itself. Plus, viewers on Facebook will also be able to ask for a ‘digital autograph’ from one of their favorite stars, whatever that means.

As cord-cutting becomes more prevalent, a handful of firms are competing to own the streaming space, whether it’s Hulu and YouTube with live streaming products or incumbents like ABC, CBS and others creating digital streaming products to air their content. But you can never count out social networks like Facebook and Twitter, which are working their way into live streaming via major events like NFL games and awards shows.

This isn’t Facebook’s first go at an event like this. In January, it aired the Golden Globes red carpet pre-show.

The stream begins on March 4 at 6:30 pm ET.

Featured Image: Andrew H Walker/Getty Images