Senator Markey officially introduces legislation to reestablish net neutrality

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) has introduced legislation to reverse the FCC’s recently published order and reestablish 2015’s net neutrality rules. Although the bill has essentially no chance of reaching the president’s desk, let alone being signed into law, it’s an important step in the long-term battle over how the internet is to be regulated.

The bill is introduced by way of the Congressional Review Act, which lets Congress reverse recent decisions made by federal agencies via an expedited legislative process.

Today, with the entire Senate Democratic caucus, I am officially introducing a CRA – Congressional Review Act – resolution that will *fully* restore #NetNeutrality and we only need #OneMoreVote to pass it in the Senate. Here's what the CRA means for you: — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 27, 2018

Sometime this spring, @SenateDems will force a vote on the CRA to save #NetNeutrality. With #OneMoreVote, we will pass it and the fight will move to the House where @USRepMikeDoyle's companion resolution has 150 co-sponsors. We are so close, but now we must fight even harder. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 27, 2018

It’s only expedited, however, in that it requires fewer signatures in the Senate to force a full vote, and that it doesn’t have to be scheduled on the legislative calendar. Beyond that it’s still as difficult to pass as any normal bill.

Fortunately, all 49 Democrats and one Republican (Sen. Susan Collins) are on board — they’re working to gin up one more vote to put it over the top. Here are the Senators who have committed:

The corresponding House bill has 150 co-sponsors right now, not enough to pass but enough to make it credible.

With Congress dominated by Republicans and a president hostile to the previous rules, the CRA effort is almost certainly doomed — but that doesn’t mean it will have failed. Getting every legislator on the record voting for or against the bill will make the net neutrality debate more than theoretical, and hopefully put it on the map for the 2018 elections.