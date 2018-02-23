Tesla wants to install chargers at the office

Tesla expects to sell 100,000 electric vehicles in 2018. But electric vehicles don’t make much sense unless chargers are easily accessible and convenient. That’s why Tesla is introducing the Workplace Charging program.

It will allow offices and business to apply for a Wall Connector to be installed in the company garage or parking lot. And, except for the actual electricity used by employees charging their Teslas, the Wall Connector and installation will be free to the property managers.

This isn’t too different from Tesla’s Destination Charging program, which offers chargers at restaurants, resorts, and hotels with free installation, as long as property owners cover the cost of electricity. However, those chargers are displayed on Tesla’s navigation systems and available to use publicly.

The Workplace Charging program is meant to serve only employees who work in the buildings whose property managers or businesses apply for the program. So don’t expect to roll up to some random HQ and juice up the Model 3.

Tesla provided the following statement to Electrek:

As Tesla’s fleet continues to grow, it is more important than ever for our customers to be able to easily charge their cars where they park. The most convenient way to charge is to plug in overnight at home, and for most people, this is all that is needed. For others, such as those who live in an apartment, Tesla is introducing its new Workplace Charging program. Charging at work is simple and convenient, just plug in and your car is charged by the time you’re done for the day. For qualified employers or commercial property managers who choose to provide an EV charging option, Tesla will review, donate their Tesla Wall Connectors and provide installation assistance. Energy costs will be the responsibility of the property.

Interested businesses can sign up for the program on Tesla’s website.

