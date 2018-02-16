Original Content podcast: We welcome the reign of Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’

Marvel’s Black Panther officially opens today, but TechCrunch’s Darrell Etherington and Anthony Ha have seen it already.

Darrell and Anthony are both comic book nerds, and the latest episode of the Original Content podcast includes plenty of discussion about how the latest movie fits into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Black Panther isn’t just for hardcore comic geeks, so we also talk about how it works as a standalone film, and why it’s a breakthrough from the perspective of politics and representation.

We weren’t satisfied with just having one review in this episode. Darrell, Anthony and their co-host Jordan Crook also talk about Babylon Berlin, a series that’s new to Netflix (it already premiered on Sky in Europe) that takes place in 1920s Berlin. The show begins with a police investigation, but ends up encompassing a bigger political conspiracy and painting a portrait of Weimar-era Germany.

And we recap the week’s streaming news, namely Ryan Murphy signing an exclusive deal with Netflix and the second season of Carpool Karaoke. (We haven’t actually seen the Apple Music version of the show, but this was still a good opportunity for Darrell to say more about why he hates James Corden.)

You can listen in the player above, subscribe using Apple Podcasts or find us in your podcast player of choice. If you like the show, please let us know by leaving a review on Apple. You also can send us feedback directly.

Featured Image: Disney/Marvel