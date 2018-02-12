Gadgets
Amazon reportedly paid around $90 million for security camera maker Blink

Amazon acquired Blink late last year, a maker of affordable, easy to use security cameras powered by AA batteries. The acquisition was reportedly worth around $90 million to Amazon, according to a new report from Reuters, though the terms of the deal were not disclosed by Amazon and it hasn’t provided any comment on the specifics.

The Blink acquisition is something that could help Amazon further develop its connected home strategy, which includes its Cloud Cam and its Amazon Key program for allowing deliveries within their homes while they’re away. It’s not yet clear how the two product lines will integrate, however.

Blink’s cameras are still available on Amazon, and the company was planning a video doorbell for release in 2018, similarly powered by standard batteries.

