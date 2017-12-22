Amazon acquires connected camera and doorbell startup Blink

Amazon has acquired Blink (via Slashgear), a startup founded in 2014 that builds connected Wi-Fi home security cameras, as well as a new video doorbell introduced earlier this week. The company got its start via a crowdfunding campaign that raised over $1 million for its totally wireless home monitoring system.

Amazon has already made forays into connected home video cameras and even home entry products, including its Cloud Cam and Amazon Key offering for remotely enabling access to your home for delivery people dropping off packages.

What Blink brings to the table is expertise in building connected, wireless home monitoring and security tech that also operates completely wire-free requiring no complicated installation and running on simple, readily available replaceable batteries.

Blink’s Doorbell, for instanced, operates on two AA batteries and should last for about two years of regular use on those. That’s a lot better than rival Ring’s wireless doorbell in terms of battery life – and it costs less, too, at just $99 per unit, with many similar features including motion detection, two-way audio, waterproofing and night vision.

Amazon is clearly interested in owning more of the connected home space, after having tremendous success in the bourgeoning market via products like its Alexa smart speaker. This should have rivals including Ring and Alphabet-owned Nest worried, since between its own offerings and now Blink’s, it has a lot to offer consumers in terms of cost and convenience benefits.