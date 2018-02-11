The future is flying cars, rockets and diabetes-detecting Apple Watches

This week’s episode is all about the future. Thanks to technology, the highest capacity rocket platform ever, the Falcon Heavy, blasted into space.

Meanwhile, down here on Earth, Uber is working to make urban air travel a thing, and companies are developing products and conducting studies that can detect diabetes, just by wearing the Apple Watch. This is the world we live in.

On this week’s episode, we chat with Uber Head of Policy of Autonomous Vehicles and Urban Aviation Justin Erlich.

