Here’s how to live stream the Grammys tonight

Don’t have a TV or just want to watch Kesha, Cardi B and Lady Gaga walk the red carpet from the comfort of your laptop? Thanks to modern tech, that’s possible tonight.

James Corden kicks off the 60th annual Grammy awards this evening, Sunday, January 28, at 7:30 pm EST/4:30 pm PST, which is set to run for three and a half hours (though, fair warning, these types of awards shows often go overtime).

Plenty of top artists are up for awards this year, including the Biebs summer breakout hit “Despicito” for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. SZA, Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert and Julia Michaels are all up for Best New Artist and be sure to watch for performances from Childish Gambino, Kesha, Lady Gaga, SZA, and more.

Here’s how to watch:

If you’ve got a TV, you’re good to go. Your local CBS affiliate has you covered so just click on the corresponding channel to wherever you live.

Don’t have TV, cable or satellite TV? You can live stream it all on CBS ALL Access, which is unfortunately subscription-based and costs $5.99 per month but you can hack it by signing up for a free trial.

Not into CBS All Access. Can’t say I blame you. Luckily, there are other online options you may already subscribe to. Hulu’s live service offers CBS programming (39.99/month), as do DirectTV Now ($35/month), Playstation Vue ($39.99/month), Sling TV ($20/month) and Youtube TV ($35/month).

*Bonus for those with an iPhone: Siri is now capable of updating you on Grammy nominees and playing their music from Apple Music playlists. Just say things like “Hey Siri, play this year’s Grammy nominees” or “Hey Siri, who is nominated for record of the year?”

Or you can check out the full list of nominees here.

Featured Image: Kevin Winter / Staff/Getty Images