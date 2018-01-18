No, Mark Zuckerberg didn’t buy a giant yacht

Update: A spokesperson for Mark Zuckerberg offered a pretty flat-out denial of reports saying that the Facebook founder had purchased a $150 million ultra-luxury super yacht in Monaco this past September, “The reports related to Mark purchasing a yacht are completely inaccurate as he did not purchase a yacht.”

A report from the Hürriyet Daily News had detailed that Zuckerberg had purchased the giant ship. Turns out, that report was inaccurate.

The vessel at hand, an expedition yacht named “Ulysses,” is 107 meters long, includes dozens of rooms and is primed for journeys as long as 8,500 nautical miles. The report had details that Zuckerberg bought the yacht “in secret” from another self-made billionaire, Graeme Hart. It was purchased late last year by an unknown buyer.