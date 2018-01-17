CircleCI raises $31M Series C for its DevOps platform

CircleCI was recently in the news because its founder, Paul Biggar, wrote about his experience at the now infamous Silicon Valley sex party at was also attended by the likes of Elon Musk (who said it was just nerds on a couch). In less salacious news, CircleCI also today announced that it has raised a $31 million Series C round for its software automation platform.

Top Tier Capital Partners was the lead investor for this round, which brings the company’s total funding to $56.5 million. Other investors include existing investors Scale Venture Partners, Harrison Metal Ventures, DFJ Ventures and Baseline Ventures, as well as new investors Industry Ventures and Heavybit.

CircleCI is one of the better-known players in the continuous integration and delivery space. Like its competitors, including the likes of Travis CI, Jenkins and Codeship, the service makes it easier for developers to automate their processes for building, testing and deploying their code. The company offers both a hosted service, as well as an on-premise solution for enterprises that want to use the service behind their firewalls.

According to the company’s own data, CircleCI now has 25,000 customers, including GoPro, Spotify, Blue Apron, Lyft, Facebook, Coinbase, Docker, Heroku and Change.org. In total, 300,000 developers now use the platform and the company says that’s a 100 percent increase year-over-year. The platform now processes over 7 million builds per month.

“With the rise of microservices architectures and agile product development, CircleCI is well positioned to continue helping developer teams deliver excellent products to consumers,” said Garth Timoll, Sr., Managing Director of Top Tier Capital Partners, in a canned statement today. “We are excited to partner with CircleCI as they enter their next stage of growth while continuing to facilitate a more streamlined testing and software shipping experience for startups and large enterprises across multiple industries.”