Apple greenlights new Reese Witherspoon-backed comedy series starring Kristen Wiig

Apple has landed its first half-hour comedy series, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter out this afternoon. The series, which will be exec-produced by and star SNL vet Kristen Wiig, hails from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. This is the third project from Hello Sunshine that Apple has picked up to aid in its streaming TV ambitions.

Others include a Jennifer Aniston and Witherspoon drama, focused on a fictional version of the morning TV show world, and a thriller starring Octavia Spencer called “Are You Sleeping,” which will delve into America’s love affair with true crime podcasts.

Apple also recently greenlit a documentary series about extraordinary homes, a revival of “Amazing Stories” exec-produced by Steven Spielberg and a new space drama from “Battlestar Galactica’s” creator Ronald D. Moore, called “See.”

According to THR’s report, Apple beat out multiple outlets for the 10-episode comedy, which is “inspired by” Curtis Sittenfeld’s upcoming short-story collection “You Think It, I’ll Say It.”

Wiig and Witherspoon will exec-produce the new show, along with Hello Sunshine’s Lauren Neustadter and show runner/series creator Colleen McGuinness. Sittenfeld will consult.

Wiig represents yet another high-profile win for Apple in terms of talent. The actress was Emmy nominated three times for her work on SNL, and was Oscar nominated for co-writing “Bridesmaids,” a film in which she also starred. More recently, she’s appeared in films including “Ghostbusters,” “Downsizing” and Netflix’s “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.”

THR notes this new series will be Apple’s fifth scripted show, and more may be on the way. Apple is currently bidding against HBO for J.J. Abrams’ first script since “Fringe.”

