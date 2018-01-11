Meet Kuzzle, an all-in-one backend solution for connected devices and beyond. The French startup is giving you a scalable solution so you don’t have to develop everything from scratch yourself. Think about it as Firebase but for different use cases.

Before Kuzzle, the French company had been working on all sorts of web and digital projects since 2001. They realized that they kept developing the same backend infrastructure again and again. Last year, the company shifted focus to work on the Kuzzle development platform.

Kuzzle works on Linux or Docker-compatible servers, so it’s compatible with all major cloud vendors, from Amazon Web Services to Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. While you can use Kuzzle for web services and mobile apps, Kuzzle can also be quite useful for the Internet of Things, and that’s what we talked about more specifically when I met the company at CES.

For instance, Kuzzle lets you handle geofencing events, real-time notifications, data synchronization and more. La Bécanerie has been using Kuzzle for connected bikes with a GPS chip. And Kuzzle plans to partner with organizations working on smart cities.

Each client has a different use case. But you don’t have to replace your entire backend with Kuzzle. You can just use it to handle a specific brick in your infrastructure. Crédit Agricole has been using Kuzzle for the on-boarding process for its new Eko product, and William Reed manages its users thanks to Kuzzle to complement its CMS.

Kuzzle is open source, but also has multiple paid offerings with more features and premium support — subscriptions cost thousands of dollars per month. And it looks like there are quite a few people already following the project on GitHub.

Featured Image: PeopleImages/Getty Images