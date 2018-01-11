Avid Larizadeh Duggan, GV’s sole female GP, leaves to join music tech startup Kobalt

GV (formerly known as Google Ventures) lost its one female general partner. London-based Avid Larizadeh Duggan has joined Kobalt​, a 17-year-old, New York-based music tech company that acts as a publisher and provides royalty tracking services for tracks when they are played across various digital platforms.

Larizadeh Duggan, who’d led an investment in Kobalt for GV, takes the title of EVP, Chief Strategy and Business Officer.

Before joining GV, Larizadeh Duggan co-founded Boticca, an online bazaar that sold fashion accessories from independent brands and was acquired by Wolf & Badger in 2015. The HBS grad also spent nearly three years as an associate with Accel Partners beginning in 2006.

It meanwhile leaves GV with just two remaining women on its 16-person investing team: principal Terri Burns, formerly an associate product manager at Google, and partner Laura Melahn, who previously established GV’s marketing function in London.

Larizadeh Duggan, who starts work at Kobalt next month, was also just one of just two general partners left in GV’s London office. In fact, her departure leaves only Tom Hulme, a former design director for IDEO Europe, to oversee the outfit’s investments on the continent. From what we understand, there will be more people added over time, but not in a particular rush.

Asked about Larizadeh Duggan’s decision to leave, a spokesperson for GV said she had “found that she really missed the day-to-day operational aspect of building a startup, and Kobalt is a great fit for her. They will benefit from her leadership.”

Sources close to the outfit add that Hulme will continue to grow GV’s presence in Europe, with GV’s full support, and that the group is close to announcing some investments.

GV had led Kobalt’s $60 million Series C round back in 2015. According to Crunchbase, the company has gone on to raise $205 million altogether from investors, including Hearst Entertainment and Section 32, a new venture firm created last year by former GV CEO Bill Maris.