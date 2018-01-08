Sony is holding its traditional press conference at CES in the Las Vegas Convention Center starting at 5 PM Pacific, 8 PM Eastern, 1 AM in London. The company is closing the press day of CES, and you should expect some exciting new devices from Sony. The company has a wide range of products, including some top notch cameras, some interesting phones and the usual TVs and Bluetooth speakers. A couple of years ago, the company even unveiled a good old turntable.

You can watch the live stream on this page. But if you don’t have Adobe Flash, click here to use Ustream’s native player.

We’ll have a team on the ground ready to cover the event and give you hands-on impressions if the company has new interesting devices. And don’t forget to check out our liveblog for our first-hand impressions of the conference.