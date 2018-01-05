Uber
Travis Kalanick
TechCrunch
tito hamze
Crunch Report | GoPro Cuts 200-300 Jobs

      1. App revenue climbed 35 percent to $60 billion in 2017
      2. Travis Kalanick reportedly plans to sell about 29% of his Uber shares
      3. GoPro cuts 200-300 jobs, largely impacting its drone division

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Chris Gates

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

