Wi-Fi startup Eero lays off 30 employees

Eero, the mesh Wi-Fi router startup, has laid off 20 percent of its workforce (about 30 employees), TechCrunch has learned. Eero confirmed about 30 employees were let go but declined to comment on its total workforce size.

“Our goal is to provide perfect WiFi in every home,” an Eero spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch. “Over the past year we explored several related projects, and we’ve now made the tough decision to eliminate one new project in favor of greater focus on our core business. We do not take this lightly, and unfortunately this shift means about 30 colleagues will no longer be working at eero. We will continue our work to make eero the most reliable, secure, and easiest home WiFi solution.”

Eero, which first launched in 2015, aims to change the way we think about wireless routers. Last year, Eero unveiled two new hardware products, a next-generation Eero with triband WiFi and the Eero Beacon, which plugs directly into wall sockets in places where it’s inconvenient to have a corded product.

In July, Eero acqui-hired startup Thington, a home management app founded by Dopplr founder Matt Biddulph and former Yahoo Brickhouse Head of Product Tom Coates.

Eero has raised $90 million from First Round Capital, Menlo Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures, Initialized Capital, Homebrew Ventures and others. Its most recent round came in May 2016 with $50 million in funding.