SoftBank’s big investment in Uber comes to a close

It looks like SoftBank’s long-anticipated investment in Uber is almost done.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, a SoftBank-led group has almost finalized a deal to own close to 15% of the company. The transaction could be completed as soon as noon today, Pacific time.

The shares purchased from existing shareholders will value the company at approximately $48 billion, a significant discount to the roughly $69 billion that company was valued at in its last private round. As part of the deal, the group will also be investing $1 billion directly in Uber at the $69 billion value.

Shareholders including employees and early investors are expected to sell shares in the deal. Uber has largely restricted the selling of shares until this point.

Uber and SoftBank declined to comment.

Benchmark Capital and Menlo Ventures are amongst the shareholders expected to sell in the deal. If the transaction is completed, Benchmark will drop its lawsuit against former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. The suit related to the appointment of board seats.

Kalanick stepped down in June, following mounting public pressure. Uber had been accused of fostering a company culture that condoned sexism and harassment. Uber had also been facing significant legal battles, including a patent lawsuit with Waymo, the self-driving car division of Google parent, Alphabet.

Featured Image: ANTHONY WALLACE/Getty Images