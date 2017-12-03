Disrupt Berlin 2017 starts right now!

Today, we’ll be hearing from industry leaders like Moia CEO Ole Harms, Slack CTO Cal Henderson, AngelPad’s Thomas Korte and Uncork Capital’s Andy McLoughlin.

Plus, we’re kicking off the first day of the Startup Battlefield, with 15 companies launching their products on the Disrupt stage and answering to some of the world’s brightest investors, including Rob Coneybeer, Jenny Fielding and Kavita Gupta.

The winner will take home 42,000 euro, the Disrupt Cup, and most importantly, boundless glory.

You can check out the full agenda here.

Enjoy the show!

