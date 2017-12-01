Netflix has officially renewed ‘Stranger Things’ for a third season

What pleasant news to end the week on. Netflix announced today its plans to renew the hit Stranger Things for a third season. The announcement came shortly after Netflix asked the Twitterverse if the streaming media company should make another season.

FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 1, 2017

The show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, told Vulture back in August that the third season had already been approved. But now Netflix has made it official.

Season two of the show garnered an average of 15.8 million U.S. viewers within the first three days of its availability, according to some data from Nielsen. However, Netflix said Nielsen’s “math might be from the upside down.” Netflix said Nielsen’s numbers only measured a fraction of the actual amount of viewing that went down on the streaming site.

There’s no word on when we can expect the new season to drop, but it will continue to star Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven and the rest of the gang.