Microsoft’s Edge browser is now available for Android and iOS

Last month, Microsoft announced its intentions to bring its Edge Browser to iOS and Android, as it works to broaden its reach on third-party mobile devices. After being made available in preview form for roughly a month, the app officially hits iOS and Android’s respective app stores starting today.

The followup to the once ubiquitous Internet Explorer has been blossoming on Windows 10 devices (most notably the Surface line, where it’s learned some neat tricks) for a while now. The new mobile version of the app offers many of its familiar desktop/tablet features, including Favorites, Reading Lists and New Tab Pages.

The company’s also added a couple of pieces since making the browser available in preview form. Roaming Passwords are now on-board, giving users the ability to sync passwords cross platform on mobile and desktop. There’s also dark theme. That’s basically what it sounds like, offering a black desktop instead of the default white/gray one, which should be easier on some eyes.

The addition of Edge is an important piece of Microsoft’s new mobile strategy. The company essentially admitted defeat on the smartphone front for the time being, leaving its Nokia acquisition in the smoldering embers. At the very least additions like Edge and Cortana to iOS and Android will make it easier for Windows 10 users to have their existing smartphones play nice with their PCs.