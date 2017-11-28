All of the hyper-scale cloud providers love to tout their new customer acquisitions: Google talking about Spotify; Microsoft signing up various Adobe services for Azure; or AWS working with the likes of GE. That’s a sign of how competitive this market is, despite AWS’s continuing market share leadership.

At its annual re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, Amazon’s cloud service today announced that Turner, Time-Warner’s entertainment, sports and news company, is making AWS its preferred cloud provider. Turner’s brands and partners include channels like TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, CNN and Adult Swim.

Turner says that it is bringing “decades of content” to the AWS cloud, including CNN’s 15-petabyte video archive. The company is also moving thousands of virtual machines to AWS and expects to use a wide range of Amazon’s AI technologies to better analyze and extract video metadata to offer its viewers enhanced personalized experiences and, of course, to help its advertisers, content creators and analysts better understand viewing trends (the emphasis here is probably on the advertisers).

“We’re changing our entire broadcast technology stack to a fully digital, cloud environment built on AWS, which will enable us to adapt to new video delivery models, as well as provide our viewers with more personalized content and advertisement,” said Turner CTO Jeremy Legg in a canned statement. “Our relationship with AWS and the services they provide are essential to our success. Given that we reach over 80 percent of adults and 70 percent of millennials every month, we needed a cloud provider that has the ability to support massive-scale media businesses like ours which often have spikes in demand across our diverse portfolio.”

AWS stressed that Turner isn’t the first media company to make the move to its cloud. Others include the BBC, C-SPAN, Hulu, Netflix, PBS, GoPro, Lionsgate and Spotify (which still keeps a presence on the AWS platform).

Featured Image: John Greim/Getty Images