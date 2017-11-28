Analyst says Apple could have sold 6 million iPhone X units during Black Friday weekend

Apple hasn’t shared any exact number, but Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang calculated that Apple may have sold as many as 6 million iPhone X units this weekend alone, StreetInsider reported.

With such a big number, it’s hard to grasp Apple’s success with the iPhone X. Last quarter, Apple sold 39.3 million iPhones when you combine all iPhone models. In other words, Apple usually sells around 1.75 million iPhones during a 4-day period.

So this weekend was a huge weekend for Apple, even if you don’t take into account other iPhone models. The company sold more than 17 iPhone X units every single second during four days.

Rosenblatt also says that Apple currently produces 3 million units per week. But this could increase to 4 million units per week in just a few weeks. Overall, Apple may have sold 15 million iPhone X units ever since it went on sale.

Zhang says that most people buy the more expensive 256GB model. Apple is currently selling twice as many 256GB units of the iPhone X compared to the 64GB model.

This should greatly improve Apple’s average selling price in the company’s next earnings report. Apple could end up selling 30 million iPhone X units during the current quarter that ends in December, and 40 million units during the next quarter. It turns out that a premium iPhone wasn’t a bad idea.

Featured Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images