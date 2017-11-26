Bitcoin is over $9,000

Well, it’s over $9,000.

Even as you recoup from attempting to explain Bitcoin to your family over the Thanksgiving dinner table, the value of the cryptocurrency is growing at an increasingly hefty pace. As of the time of this writing, the value of a single Bitcoin was above $9,143, climbing nearly 6 points in the past 24 hours.

At a certain point, news of clearing these incremental price hurdles are going to get old, but given the increasing speed in which Bitcoin prices are knocking through these barriers and hitting all-time-highs, it seems relevant to chronicle the march towards $10,000 at least.

The cryptocurrency currently has a market cap north of $152 billion.

My colleague Fitz Tepper said the case for Bitcoin at $10k was pretty strong by year’s end when it hit $8,000 just six days ago, but at this rate perhaps its more relevant to wonder how close to $15k the cryptocurrency will get in 2017 before the rate of investment at least cools.