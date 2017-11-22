Apple’s Thanksgiving ad is mostly about the AirPods

Every year, Apple airs a new ad in the U.S. for Thanksgiving. Compared to other Apple ads, this is less about showing product features and more like a greeting card.

This year is no different — you still see a lot of AirPods. Apple’s new ad is called “Sway” and takes place in the streets of Prague. A woman starts playing Sam Smith’s “Palace” on her white iPhone X with her AirPods.

She then ends up in an alternate reality where she can dance around people without getting noticed. She bumps into a man, hands him an AirPod and starts dancing with him under the snow.

Fun fact: these two dancers are married in real life.