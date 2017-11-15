Silicon Valley
Earth
crunch
Space Exploration
TechCrunch

Crunch Report | This Black Friday could be the biggest ever for mobile and we found a new planet

Posted by
Next Story

Forever 21 tells customers that some credit card numbers may have been stolen

Today’s Stories 

  1. This Black Friday could be the biggest ever for mobile shopping
  2. Amazon blames the postal service for Amazon Fresh delivery issues
  3. Scientists found a new Earth-sized planet nearby

Credits

Written by: Sarah Buhr
Hosted by: Sarah Buhr
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: John Murillo

Notes:

  • Tito’s continues his journey out in the Outback this week so you’re with me till Friday. Let’s enjoy this moment together. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Silicon Valley
  • Earth
  • crunch
  • Space Exploration
  • TechCrunch
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Forever 21 tells customers that some credit card numbers may have been stolen

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard