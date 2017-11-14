On Thursday, November 16th in Sydney, Australia, the first Startup Battlefield Australia kicks off with 15 startups competing to win the competition, $25,000 Australian dollars cash, plus an all-expense-paid trip to Disrupt SF 2018.

The day is packed with an amazing lineup of speakers who will share their knowledge and expertise about technology in Australia and New Zealand. But the real star of the show is going to be the Startup Battlefield.

The show starts at 9:00am AEDT on Thursday, November 16, which is 5:00pm EST (2:00pm PST) on Wednesday, November 15.

Startup Battlefield Australia Companies

Session 1: Goodments, Respia, Spalk, Medius Health, FluroSat

Session 2: Equal Reality, Healthmatch, CancerAid, Parcelport, Concussionometer

Session 3: Life Whisperer, Boole, CoverHero, Trunk, Mosaic

These companies will take the stage during the day and pitch their companies to expert judges from the area and abroad.

Over the last two months, these 15 startups have refined their business models, demos and messaging with TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield team and editors. It culminates onstage with a five-minute pitch and live demo in front of an audience of investors, entrepreneurs, technologists — and let’s not forget our live stream viewers. Each startup will then spar through a tough Q&A session from our panel of judges.

These entrepreneurs are building Australasia’s innovation portfolio in troves. These entrepreneurs are building hardware to more accurately diagnosis concussions, to optimize crop care for agronomists and even to offer comprehensive, wearable asthma management systems. They’re using artificial intelligence to select healthy embryos for IVF, to help optimize insurance plan portfolios, to match patients to clinical trials and even to help users decide when to seek medical care.

They’re using software to help teach how to invest more ethically in any asset, to ship any item for less and faster, to unlock the collaboration potential of design teams, to enhance the cancer patient experience and to make sure users never have to order office supplies again. And if that weren’t enough, they’re also helping anyone become a sports broadcaster with their own live audience.

At Startup Battlefield Australia, panels of expert judges will assess the companies during each session and help TechCrunch’s editorial staff select the most promising startups to continue to the final round. Only one startup will be named the winner of Startup Battlefield Australia. View the speaker and judge lineup here.

Companies will compete in front of tech’s brightest investors and entrepreneurs for a $25,000 AUD cash prize and an all-expense-paid trip for two to San Francisco to join TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco in 2018. This trip includes the opportunity to exhibit and compete in Startup Battlefield at Disrupt San Francisco in 2018 — if the winner still qualifies as early stage.

Competing startups will join the ranks of more than 700 Startup Battlefield contenders who have, to date, raised more than $7 billion in funding — and more than 100 of those companies resulted in acquisitions or IPOs. Who are they? Our community of Battlefield Alumni include companies like Dropbox, Yammer, Cloudflare, Getaround, Fitbit, Mint.com and Trello — acquired by Australia’s own, Atlassian. You’ll find the complete details of past Battlefields and their participants on the TechCrunch Battlefield Leaderboard.