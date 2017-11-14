N26 adds Apple Pay support in France, Spain, Italy and Finland

Fintech startup N26 just launched Apple Pay support in European countries where Apple already launched Apple Pay. Starting today, you can now add your N26 card to the Wallet app if you live in Spain, Italy and Finland. The feature has been live in France for a few weeks already.

If you live in one of those countries and have an N26 card, open the Wallet app on your iOS device. Tap the plus sign in the top right corner. You can then scan or manually type your debit card number.

N26 then asks you to confirm your new Apple Pay card with a push notification in the N26 app or a text message. After that, you’re all set. If you have an N26 black card, the Wallet app is going to show a black card. Otherwise, you’ll get the standard N26 card.

If you have an Apple Watch, you can also add your N26 card to your Apple Watch by opening the Watch app on your phone. Don’t forget to add your card to your phone first.

Apple Pay transactions work just like normal card transactions. Depending on your settings, you’ll get push notifications and you’ll be able to see transactions right after each purchase.

Many European banks still refuse to add Apple Pay. Only a handful of banks have added Apple Pay support in France, Spain and Italy. N26 is a good way to get a card that supports Apple Pay.

It is particularly useful when traveling abroad as N26 doesn’t charge any foreign transaction fee. This way, you can use Apple Pay in the London Underground like a true Londoner.