Crunch Report | Apple could give us a bigger iPhone X, Lyft goes to Canada

Lord & Taylor will start selling on Walmart.com

  1. Apple could give us a bigger iPhone X next year
  2. Lyft heads to Toronto, Canada in December, the first city outside the United States
  3. SoftBank might not do the deal with Uber after all

Credits

Written by: Sarah Buhr
Hosted by: Sarah Buhr
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: John Murillo

Notes:

  • Tito’s continues his journey out in the Outback this week so you’re with me till Friday. Let’s enjoy this moment together. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

Lord & Taylor will start selling on Walmart.com

