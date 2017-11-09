Wow, that was quick. Six days ago, we released a batch of free tickets to the Disrupt Berlin Hackathon and — faster than you can say auf wiedersehen — they were gone. But fear not, we’ve got your back. Today, we’re making a second round of free Hackathon tickets available. Based on past performance, we expect these tickets won’t last long. It’s a strictly first-come, first-served basis, so mach schnell.

It’s no wonder that Hackathon tickets are such a hot item. Where else can hundreds of talented coders, engineers and devs join forces and team up to create a totally new and awesome product in less than 24 hours? As you can imagine, it’s a grueling and frantic 24-hour sprint — but it’s also a lot of fun.

In case you need reminding, the two-day Hackathon takes place the weekend before the full Disrupt Berlin conference begins: Saturday and Sunday, December 2-3 at Arena Berlin. Competitors get one hour to form teams, and the hacking action kicks off at 1:30 pm local time on Saturday. Teams work through the night — be sure to take advantage of the midnight pizza and beer — and have until 9:30 the following morning to complete their project.

Each team gets 60 seconds on the Disrupt stage to present their creation to a panel of judges. All participants get the chance to win gadgets, toys and other monetary prizes, but the grand-prize winner walks away with $5,000 and serious bragging rights. Plus, all teams that receive a score of three or more points from the judges get two free tickets to attend the full Disrupt Berlin conference on December 4-5.

What kind of creative ideas do Hackathons bring to life? Just take a look at the grand-prize winner of the Disrupt SF 2017 Hackathon: Alexa Shop Assist. Not only does it let you ask Alexa to help you find the right product, it’ll tell you where to find products in the store. And ASLink, a Disrupt SF 17 Hackathon runner-up, translates American Sign Language into text, which facilitates communication on a whole new level for deaf and hard-of-hearing people.

There’s a ton more excitement to be had at Disrupt Berlin, including dynamic main-stage speakers. For example, if you’re curious about the future of cryptocurrency, you won’t want to miss hearing Gavin Wood and Jutta Steiner discuss the growing world of blockchain infrastructure. Or if autonomous cars float your boat, you’ll want to hear Stan Boland, CEO of FiveAI, discuss his company’s AI-based driving platform and its plans to go head-to-head against transportation services with a fleet of self-driving taxis.

Of course, you don’t want to miss the famed Startup Battlefield, our new Off the Record sessions, hundreds of companies in Startup Alley or all the networking opportunities and after parties.

You have the chance to create and be a part of something great. Bring your ideas, your talent and your endurance to the Disrupt Berlin Hackathon. And get ready to hack your socks off. Score your free tickets right here, right now.