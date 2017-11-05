WeChat parent company Tencent joins the OpenStack Foundation as a Gold Member

Shenzhen-based Tencent Holdings Limited, the parent company behind extremely popular services like WeChat and QQ, today announced that it is joining the OpenStack Foundation as a Gold Member. OpenStack members at the Gold level pay annual dues of 0.025 percent of their revenue with a minimum of $50,000 per year and a maximum of $200,000 to support the development of the open source cloud platform.

With this, Tencent is joining the likes of Canonical, Cisco, Dell EMC, Mirantis at the Gold level, though others like AT&T, IBM, Intel, RedHat and SUSE habe opted for the Platinum level, where the annual contribution is $500,000. In total, the foundation now has eight Platinum Members and 24 Gold Members.

Tencent’s decision to join the Foundation doesn’t come as a major surprise. The company’s TStack private cloud already runs 14 OpenStack clusters with a total of 6,000 nodes. This setup supports about 100 million users and Tencent claims 99.99 percent availability. This makes Tencent one of the largest OpenStack users.

“Tencent is committed to the cloud computing market, and OpenStack is an integral component of our strategy to build a complete hybrid cloud service ecosystem for the global market,” said Bowyer Liu, Tencent’s chief architect of TStack Cloud. “Tencent hopes to grow with OpenStack, make valuable contributions to the community, and bring prosperity to the OpenStack ecosystem.”