Mobile
sprint
Softbank

SoftBank increasing Sprint stake after T-Mobile deal called off

Posted by
Next Story

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to leave Netflix this December

The proposed tie-up between two American telecom giants was formally called off this weekend.

Sprint and T-Mobile had been negotiations for months but ultimately decided not to go forward with a deal.

“The companies were unable to find mutually agreeable terms,” the businesses announced in a joint press release Saturday.

Last week, reports suggested that the deal was on the verge of falling through due to SoftBank Group-owned Sprint’s concerns about maintaining ownership control. 

Both Sprint and T-Mobile stocks traded down on the news.

Now SoftBank, which already owns about 82% of Sprint, plans to increase its stake to up to 85%.

Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank Group and Chairman of Sprint, said in a statement that, “we are entering an era where billions of new connected devices and sensors will come online throughout the United States.   Continuing to own a world class mobile network is central to our vision of ubiquitous connectivity.:

This isn’t the first time that a potential merger between Sprint and T-Mobile fell through. The two came close in 2014, but called the deal off because of regulatory concerns.

TechCrunch is owned by Verizon, a competitor of Sprint and T-Mobile.

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • sprint
  • Softbank
  • Mobile
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Mobile

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to leave Netflix this December

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard