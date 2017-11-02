Dashlane universal password manager comes to Linux, Chromebook and Microsoft Edge

Dashlane, a popular password manager than now reaches 9 million users, is launching today on Linux, Chromebook, and in Microsoft Edge for the first time. The company before required users to install its desktop software to work with web browsers, but with today’s release of Dashlane 5, the software is available as an extension that works directly in the browser. The update also includes other improvements for mobile, like support for Face ID on iPhone X and automatic app logins on Android.

In part due to the increasing number and scale of hacks and data breaches, Dashlane has seen a surge of growth itself in recent years. The company has added 5 million users since the release of its last version, Dashlane 4, back in 2015, to grow to a total of 9 million users and 7,000 businesses on its product.

Those users heavily influenced the direction of the new version of the software out today, the company claims. Most notably, they requested the ability to use Dashlane without a separate application.

“The password problem affects everyone, and our mission is to provide a universal solution that works everywhere,” said Alexis Fogel, Dashlane’s Co-Founder and Head of Product, in a statement about the release. “With Dashlane 5, we continue to lead the industry in making a product with the best security features, that’s simple enough to be used by everybody, regardless of their computer skill.”

One of Dashlane’s better features is its ability to log into websites for you automatically, using the password information it has on file. It does so by detecting the forms on the page and then starting the login on your behalf – you don’t have to click a button to get going. This process is powered by Dashlane’s proprietary DashIQ machine learning technology, which is now available on mobile devices, with the release of Dashlane 5.

The app’s Safari extension, as well as its own browser for Android, iPad, and iPhone, have been upgraded to include DashIQ, for a faster autofill experience.

The update includes a number of other improvements as well, like the addition of four more languages (Dutch, Swedish, Chinese, Korean); the expanded abilities of Dashlane’s Password Changer (now available on 500+ websites); support for editing notes within the web app; support for Drag and Drop to move credentials between apps on iPad; Face ID support on iPhone X; automatic logins in apps on Android; support for two-step authentication for important accounts; and support for Intel’s new authentication technologies.

Dashlane, which is backed by $52.5 million in funding, is free to use on a single device, but costs $39.99 per year to sync to multiple devices – something you’ll need once you begin to rely on the software to remember your passwords and sign you in. The company competes with other password managers like LastPass, 1Password and others.

In Wirecutter’s recent review of password managers, LastPass had narrowly edged out Dashlane as the best app, but that was in part due to Dashlane lack of support for Chrome OS and other platforms which Dashlane 5 now supports.

The updated Dashlane 5 is a free download here.