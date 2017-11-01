GoPro stock dives 11% after-hours on poor guidance for holiday season

While many were hoping that GoPro’s efforts to turn the company around would continue with its Q3 earnings release today, Wall Street did not like what they saw sending GoPro’s stock diving 11 percent after-hours.

GoPro beat expectations handily on both revenue and earnings per share, but it was the company’s poor forward looking guidance that led investors to dump the stock in the aftermath of the release. GoPro announced revenue of $330M on a non-GAAP EPS of $0.15.

The action camera company said that it was expecting its fourth quarter (which includes the holiday season) to deliver between $0.37 and $0.47 earnings per share on $470M in revenue. This didn’t gel well with investors given analyst expectations that the company would be hitting $0.57 on $521.2M in revenue.

“During the quarter we generated $47 million in cash and gross margins were 40 percent. Year-over-year, we grew revenue by 37 percent and dramatically reduced operating costs without impacting our product roadmap,” GoPro CEO Nick Woodman said in a statement. “We launched our premium-priced HERO6 Black with global on-shelf availability and strong critical acclaim. We are now focused on driving consumer demand to reach our goal of full-year double-digit revenue growth and non-GAAP profitability.”

The company announced its latest flagship GoPro Hero6 Black at an event in September and will be launching a 360 camera at the end of November. Today, the company also detailed that its Karma drone is the #2 selling drone in the US of those priced $1,000 and above.

GoPro has had a rough year but the past couple quarters have largely painted a more hopeful picture for the camera company. The disconnect with analysts’ expectations for Q4 throws a wrench in that upward momentum despite the company’s Q3 beat.