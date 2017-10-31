Slack is still down and it’s past 5 o’clock, so go home

Slack has been down for just over an hour, according to its official status page — which itself was down when I first checked a few minutes after the widely-used productivity tool bit it for us. At this point the end of the workday is pretty much shot, so you can go home. I would but I work from home so I have to sit here.

The outage started at 3:58 PM Pacific time, and although I’m getting fleeting connectivity on mobile and the pages kinda load, there’s really no chatting to be had.

“We are aware of connectivity issues and are actively investigating,” read Slack’s update when it went down. 40 minutes later, they were more apologetic:

“We’re so sorry for this disruption to your day. We are doing all we can to get you back into your workspace. Thank you again for your patience.”

It’s not like you can’t still work, but it’s a lot harder to tell people you’re working, so why even bother?

Slack will be back soon and the night owls in the US and everyone in Asia, India, and the rest of the world will get back to business as usual. It’s not like they’re going to switch to IRC. Actually, that’s not a bad idea.

