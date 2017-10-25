Crunch Report | Amazon’s New Cloud Cam and Key
Today’s Stories
- Amazon debuts Cloud Cam and Key to take on Nest, August and others in home security
- Microsoft finally kills off the Kinect, but the tech will live on in other devices
- Looking at your phone while crossing the street could now cost you up to $99 in Honolulu
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
