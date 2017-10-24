Parrot releases drones for firefighters and farmers

Parrot is continuing its push into the commercial drone space with two new drones. The Bebop-Pro Thermo and Bluegrass are aimed at specific targets namely firefighters and farmers. Both join Parrot’s Professional range of drones that include the Disco-Pro AG and Bebop-Pro 3D Modeling. At this point, if there’s an industry that could use a drone, Parrot seems to be building one for it.

The Bebop-Pro Thermo is based on an updated version of the Bebop drone. Along with a 14MP camera, the drone is equipped with a Flir One Pro thermal imaging camera that Parrot says can be used in construction and rescue services. The drone can fly for 25 minutes and the retail package includes 3 batteries, a Skycontroller 2 controller and a backpack for $1400. This drone will be available in November.

The Parrot Bluegrass is an all-new drone design from Parrot and can cover 30 hectares at 70 m / 230 ft. flight altitude per battery. The Bluegrass is equipped with an HD camera and a special sensor developed by Parrot that can provide an overview and detect problem areas in all types of crop fields. Called the Parrot Sequoia, this is a multispectral sensor specifically developed for crops and can record images of crops in four distinct spectral bands.

The Bluegrass comes with the software needed set an autonomous flight path over a plot of land. Parrot says the user sets the boundaries of the fields and selects the types of crops and the drone and software does the rest — though it can also be piloted manually.

When the Bluegrass hits stores in November, the drone will be available for $5,000, which includes access for one year to the aforementioned software.

Parrot is clearly trying to tune its drones for use other than just casual aerial photography. And that could be the start of something big. Drones have countless use cases but many of those that could benefit from using a flying robot are unaware they need such a device. Parrot played a big part in developing the consumer drone market with the Parrot AR Drone and the company could be well positioned to do the same in the commercial space too.