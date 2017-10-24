Allbirds launches a kids shoe line called Smallbirds

Trendy Silicon Valley shoe startup Allbirds introduced a new line for kids today called, of course, Smallbirds.

These couldn’t have come at a better time as I find myself looking at all things baby clothes and shoes these days (I’m pregnant, for those asking). The cute little, but limited-edition shoes are for ages two to four and are an exact replica of its adult Wool Runner version, meaning each pair are made with the startup’s signature eco-friendly merino wool material.

“Given merino wool’s intrinsic qualities, it made complete sense to move in that direction,” co-founder Tim Brown said in a press release. “Plus, the naming options were just too good.”

The kid shoes are $55 a pair, which might be a bit pricey for babies but seem pretty average for kid shoes. Baby shoes on online kids clothes site Lenny Lemons average around $20, for instance. Nike brand baby shoes on DSW are closer to $40-45.

The shoes come in toddler’s sizes and are available in three colors: natural grey, Kea red and NZ blue. For a limited time, each purchase will be accompanied by a children’s book called “Sadie Shaves the Day,” which co-founder Joey Zwillinger penned himself.

The launch seems timely as the holiday season is right around the corner. Dressing your kid up with a matching pair could also make for some adorable social media posts.

Parents can purchase the shoes online or in Allbirds’ San Francisco or New York City stores.