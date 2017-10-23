iAdvize raises $37.6 million for its customer engagement platform

French startup iAdvize raised another $37.6 million (€32 million) from Idinvest, Bpifrance and Quadrille Capital. The company wants to convert casual website visitors into clients.

Thanks to iAdvize, companies can track what you’re doing and engage with you to convince you that you should open a bank account, buy a coat or upgrade your subscription.

With today’s funding round, the company plans to open a new office in Boston before the end of the year and hire more people. iAdvize has already opened offices in London, Düsseldorf, Madrid and Nantes.

When iAdvize initiates an interaction with a customer, clients can expect a conversation with the customer support team, with a chatbot or with an expert in an Ibbü community.

These experts receive some compensation in exchange from some advice. But it’s probably cheaper to pay experts than a customer support team. Companies like Cdiscount, EDF, Materiel.net, Voyages-SNCF.com and IKKS are using Ibbü.

And it seems to be working particularly well. According to the startup, iAdvize drives more than $1.2 billion (€1 billion) in additional sales for its 600 clients every month.

Pierre Soria is also joining the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Soria spent 7 years at Oracle and was VP of France at Salesforce and VP of Southern Europe at SuccessFactors.

Now let’s see if iAdvize can reproduce the same kind of success in a new market. But it’s clear that the service has a lot of potential in the U.S. as well.