CapHorn Invest raises $150 million fund to invest in B2B startups

French VC firm CapHorn Invest recently closed a new $150 million fund (€130 million). Around 250 CEOs and executives of big established companies invested in the fund as limited partners.

This is CapHorn Invest’s second fund. The firm plans to focus on Series A rounds, from $600,000 to $6 million (€500,000 to €5 million).

What’s interesting about this VC firm is that it focuses on B2B companies that try to disrupt old and dusty industries. Each partner is focusing on one vertical in particular. CapHorn Invest is also looking at companies that can sign deals with its LPs. As long as it’s a double opt-in model, it could help startups find new clients.

So far, CapHorn Invest has also invested in around 10 startups with this fund, such as Critizr, Finalcad, Simplifield, Ledger, Fidzup, and Brand & Celebrities.

The firm is also using this opportunity to hire someone based in the U.S. Philippe Finkelstein is going to be CapHorn Invest’s venture partner in New York. He’s going to help portfolio companies launch in the U.S. and open new offices in New York.

Previously, Finkelstein was CEO at Altavia and founder of Cross Border Network. And he also was a limited partner in CapHorn Invest before joining the team.

Limited partners include Econocom VP France Véronique Di Benedetto, Chantal Baudron, SFR board member Bernard Attali, former Truffaut CEO Bruno Lanthier, former Danone COO Jacques Vincent and Qosmos CEO Thibaut Bechetoille.