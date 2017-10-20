Apple and AT&T activate provisional LTE Band 8 to give iPhone users in Puerto Rico cellular service

Apple has been working with AT&T to extend and activate cell service for users in Puerto Rico. To improve what is a terrible connectivity situation there, it’s going to enable a provisional band of LTE that has been recently approved, but not activated in the US and Puerto Rico, where it has not been licensed.

Because LTE is not licensed on Band 8, many phones have not yet been equipped for use with it, though some newer radios are able to connect to it and use it. Apple devices from the iPhone 5c and up and running iOS 10 or higher can download a carrier setting and begin using it right away.

LTE Band 8 is a 900Mhz band, which means that it has much improved range over lower frequency bands. This will help devices reach further cell towers, distribute the load among those now accessible towers and penetrate buildings and other obstructions better.

Apple says that users will be prompted to download the carrier settings this week. The service is already live.

“We are working with AT&T to activate cellular service for iPhone users in Puerto Rico as the island recovers from Hurricane Maria,” read an Apple statement. “Apple engineers have created a special carrier settings update which users connected to Wi-Fi or who are connected to a cellular network will automatically be prompted to download throughout the week. The update allows iPhone customers with iPhone 5c and later models running iOS 10 or higher, to connect to a provisional band on the AT&T network so they can be in touch with loved ones and get services in this time of need.”

To get the new carrier settings, go to Settings>General>About now. You will need to have either WiFi or a cellular connection to grab the file. Once it’s installed, your iPhone will automatically take advance of Band 8 LTE where available.

Though much of Puerto Rico is still without power, this should enable the currently operating cell towers to serve more users at a greater distance. LTE band 8 was recently approved by the FCC for use there. And, with many cell towers down, people will also still be able to connect to Google’s Project Loon balloons that are deployed in Puerto Rico. The Loon deployment was detailed in a breakdown by Project Loon head Alastair Westgarth today here.

I’m reaching out to AT&T as well to see if they’re working with additional manufacturers to provide Band 8 access as well as other hardware makers like Samsung and Google. I’ll update when I know more.

Featured Image: Mario Tama/Getty Images