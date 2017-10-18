Adobe acquires KyleBrush.com, adds over 1,000 digital brushes to its lineup

Adobe today announced that it has acquired KyleBrush.com, a service that offers digital brushes for Adobe’s Creative Cloud tools, and hired the service’s creator, Kyle T. Webster. Webster’s over 1,000 brushes will now be exclusively available for Creative Cloud subscribers, something not all of his users are happy about because they were previously able to use his tools with their permanent Photoshop licenses, too.

Webster previously sold his brushes on services like Gumroad, too, but while those who bought them before the announcement can still download them from there, you can’t purchase them outside of a Creative Cloud subscription now. Downloads from KyleBrush.com have now been disabled, even for those who previously bought them but didn’t download them yet.

“For years, Kyle has created the world’s best-selling Photoshop brushes for professional illustrators, animators and designers,” said Maria Yap, Adobe Senior Director of Digital Imaging Product Management, in today’s announcement. “We’re thrilled to bring his award-winning brushes to all Creative Cloud members and at the same time gain Kyle’s expertise to enhance Adobe’s digital drawing experience for designers in the future.”

Photoshop users who have updated to the latest version can already get easy access to some of Webster’s brushes today. More than 25 are now part of the default brush set and the rest can be found under the “Get More Brushes” section. iOS and Android users can also now find them in the Photoshop Sketch app.