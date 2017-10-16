Crunch Report | TBH, Facebook Bought TBH So Snap Couldn’t
- Facebook acquires anonymous teen compliment app tbh, will let it run
- IBM is using the blockchain to speed up and simplify cross-border payments
- Samsung’s new connected tags monitor pets or kids for a week on a single charge
- Terminal makes it easy for companies to open international offices
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze
I don't know what to wear on Crunch Report (It's a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I'll wear it in an episode. I'm not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it's totally at my discretion if I wear it.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
