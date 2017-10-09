Apple scraps Weinstein-produced Elvis series after harassment allegations

A report from Deadline says that Apple is walking away from a Weinstein Company-produced series on Elvis, in light of the recent harassment allegations surrounding co-founder Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein has since been fired from The Weinstein Company.

A source close to Apple confirmed the cancellation with TechCrunch.

According to Deadline, “the Elvis project was in very early stages.” The report says that the conversations were about a “biopic series, but there was an idea to grow that into an anthology franchise with Prince and Michael Jackson eyed as subjects in subsequent installments.”

Weinstein is well-known in Hollywood and also political circles. The producer of “Shakespeare in Love,” “Django Unchained,” and “Project Runway,” has been a long-time donor to Democratic Party candidates.

