December is just a bit more than two months away. Before you know it, thousands of startup fans will travel to Disrupt Berlin while visions of unicorns dance in their heads. The event attracts the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors and influencers to a world stage where they can see, share and fund the latest and greatest startups and technologies.

Speaking of the world, we’re looking for international early-stage startups to apply for a country pavilion in Startup Alley — the heartbeat of every Disrupt event. It’s where hundreds of companies exhibit their innovative tech products and services to Disrupt attendees. The Alley organizes exhibitors into two types of featured pavilions: categories (like Health & Biotech, Mobility & Transportation and Robotics) or countries.

Each nation brings a delegation whose members can include international startup groups, government innovation centers, incubators and accelerators. It’s an opportunity for countries to show off their emerging companies and be recognized as world leaders in tech innovation.

Countries participating in previous Disrupt conferences include Brazil, Cuba, the Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, among many others. Great ideas and innovation come from every corner of the globe, and our goal is to expand pavilion diversity at every Disrupt event.

If you want to exhibit in Startup Alley as part of a country pavilion, your delegation startups must meet the following criteria: be less than two years old and have secured less than $2.5 million in funding.

If your startups meet those requirements, send our events team an email and tell us a bit about your delegation and from where your company hails. Our events team will reach out with a price quote. If you’re not part of an international organization but you still want to get in on the Startup Alley action, the exhibitor package costs €1190 (VAT included).

Still not sure? Here’s added incentive. We have an Extra Early-Bird Startup Alley Exhibitor Package special for a limited time, which gets you three tickets for that price. You can buy your tickets here.

There’s plenty more Disrupt Berlin excitement beyond Startup Alley. Network with leading investors, entrepreneurs and technologists; grab a front-row seat to Startup Battlefield and catch onstage interviews with industry movers-and-shakers. In fact, we’re totally stoked to announce that these three partners from Index Ventures — one the world’s leading international venture capital firms — will grace the main stage.

Disrupt Berlin takes place on December 4-5, 2017 at the Arena Berlin, Eichenstraße 412435. December will be here before you know it. Don’t waste any more time — email us about securing a country pavilion at Startup Alley today.