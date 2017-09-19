Stack Overflow’s developer salary calculator tells you how much money you should be making

Stack Overflow, the popular developer community and job board, is launching a new tool for developers today that will allow them to find out what other developers in their area are making. The data behind the new developer salary calculator is based on information from the Stack Overflow community and the site’s annual developer survey, which includes questions about salary data.

For now, the service is only available for developers in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France and Germany. For some larger cities with large developer populations, the tool will also let you drill down beyond the country level (location, after all, is one of the biggest factors when it comes to how much a developer gets paid). In addition to location, though, the tool also asks about your education, years of experience, what kind of developer you are what technologies you are proficient in.

Once you’ve given the tool your info, it’ll give you a rough idea of what kind of salary you can expect — and Stack Overflow unsurprisingly also uses this tool to show you some potential jobs that fit your background.

Featured Image: Hero Images/Getty Images