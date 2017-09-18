U.S. Senate votes to oust Russian security software vendor Kaspersky from federal use

Following a directive from the Department of Homeland Security last week banning the use of Kaspersky Lab security software in the executive branch, the U.S. Senate has followed suit. On Monday, the Senate passed an amendment against Kaspersky Lab pushed forward by New Hampshire Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.

The amendment was attached to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) following a voice vote adding it to the bill on Thursday. Shaheen, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote an op-ed in The New York Times arguing for Kaspersky’s removal earlier this month.

“I’m very pleased that the Senate has acted in a bipartisan way on my amendment that removes a real vulnerability to our national security,” Shaheen said in a press release addressing the legislation. “I applaud the Trump administration for heeding my call to remove Kaspersky Lab software from all federal computers.

“It’s important that this prohibition also be a part of statute and be expanded to the entire federal government, as my amendment would do. Considering the strong bipartisan, bicameral support for this proposal, I’m optimistic this will soon be signed into law.”