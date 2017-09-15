The tech community and students need each other to thrive and compete and fuel innovation in this country. That’s why it is more important than ever to invest in America’s youth, and that starts with education and building opportunities for students and young grads across the U.S.

At Disrupt SF, we’re hosting a conversation with one of the country’s most engaged entrepreneurs and philanthropists, Laurene Powell Jobs, to learn how the tech community can support and tap into the tremendous talent of students throughout America. She’s sitting down with legendary angel investor Ron Conway for a fireside chat before TechCrunch announces the winner of Startup Battlefield.

Powell Jobs is the founder of Emerson Collective, advocating for policies concerning education and immigration reform, social justice and environmental conservation. She is also cofounder of College Track, a non-profit that empowers students from underserved communities to graduate from college.

The tech industry impacts social progress and we’re thrilled to have Powell Jobs and Conway join us to share their perspectives.

In addition to focusing on investment in education, and ensuring career opportunities for students and young grads are evenly distributed throughout our country, we’ll also talk with Powell Jobs about the importance of passing the Dream Act and how the tech community can get involved to affect change.

Social activism is a theme woven throughout Disrupt SF. When planning this summit we strived to showcase individuals and companies that share this mission. Lisa Jackson is Apple’s VP of Environment, policy and social initiatives and under her leadership, Apple set a goal for itself, promising to only use renewable materials in its products in order to protect the environment. Uber’s new chief brand officer Bozoma Saint John will sit down to talk about how to create a workplace that’s representative to all types of people.

The show starts on Monday and general admission tickets are still available. We hope to see you there.