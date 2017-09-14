AWS now offers a virtual machine with over 4TB of memory
DoorDash acquires delivery and logistics startup Rickshaw
Earlier this year, Amazon’s AWS group said that it was working on bringing instance types with between 4 to 16TB of memory to its users. It’s now starting to fulfill this promise as the company today launched its largest EC2 machine (in terms of memory size) yet: the x1e.32xlarge instance with a whopping 4.19TB of RAM. Previously, EC2’s largest instance only featured just over 2TB of memory.
These machines with feature quad-socket Intel Xeon processors running at 2.3 GHz, up to 25 Gbps of network bandwidth and two 1,920GB SSDs. There are obviously only a few applications that need this kind of memory. It’s no surprise then that these instances are certified to run SAP’s Hana in-memory database and its various tools and that SAP will offer direct support for running these applications on these instances.
These new instances are now available in four AWS regions: US East (Northern Virginia), US West (Oregon), EU (Ireland) and Asia Pacific (Tokyo). Running these instances doesn’t come cheap, of course. On-demand pricing in the US East region is $26.688 per hour and in Tokyo its $38.688, for example. That makes them AWS’s most expensive machines yet.
It’s worth noting that Microsoft Azure’s largest memory-optimized machine currently tops out at just over 2TB and that Google already calls it quits at 416 GB of RAM.Steve Jurvetson/Flickr UNDER A CC BY 2.0 LICENSE
0
SHARES