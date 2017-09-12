How to watch the live stream for today’s Apple iPhone keynote

Apple is holding a keynote today at the brand new Steve Jobs Theater on Apple Campus, and the company is expected to unveil new iPhone models, a new Apple Watch as well as a new Apple TV. At 10 AM PT (1 PM in New York, 6 PM in London, 7 PM in Paris), you’ll be able to watch the event as the company is streaming it live.

You know what September means. It means that Apple is about to unveil a new iPhone. But this year is going to be different as the company should unveil not one, not two but three different models. There should be a new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus as well as a mysterious iPhone X. There were many leaks already, but some details are still unclear. Also, you can count on a new Apple Watch as well as a much more powerful Apple TV. It’s going to be a packed event.

If you have the current Apple TV, you can download the Apple Events app in the App Store. It lets you stream today’s event and rewatch old events. Users with old Apple TVs can simply turn on their devices. Apple is pushing out the “Apple Events” channel so that you can watch the event.

And if you don’t have an Apple TV, the company also lets you live-stream the event from the Apple Events section on its website. This video feed only works in Safari and Microsoft Edge; the good news is that it works on macOS, iOS and Windows 10 – chances are you have at least one device running Safari or Edge.

So to recap, here’s how you can watch today’s Apple event:

Safari on the Mac or iOS.

Microsoft Edge on Windows 10.

An Apple TV gen 4 with the Apple Events app in the App Store.

An Apple TV gen 2 or 3, with the Apple Events channel that arrives automatically right before the event.

Of course, you also can read TechCrunch’s live blog if you’re stuck at work and really need our entertaining commentary track to help you get through your day.