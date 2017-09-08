Original Content turns a ‘Little Evil’

It’s a familiar story: Woman joins satanic cult, woman becomes mysteriously pregnant, child kills one boyfriend after another, child is probably the Antichrist.

For the latest episode of TechCrunch’s Original Content podcast, we take a break from superheroes and review Little Evil, a Netflix film offering a comedic twist on Rosemary’s Baby and The Omen. It’s partly an outright parody of the Satanic baby formula, partly a tongue-in-cheek portrait of the pains of being a stepfather.

Adam Scott plays the hapless new dad, Evangeline Lilly is the overprotective mother and the movie was written and directed by Eli Craig, who previously made the horror comedy Tucker and Dale vs. Evil.

We also went covered the week’s streaming headlines, including Apple and Amazon reportedly bidding for the rights to the James Bond franchise, Disney’s plans to move Marvel and Star Wars films to its streaming service, a student bundle from Spotify and Hulu and Roku launching its own ad-supported channel for movies.

You can listen to the episode in the player above. You can also send any feedback directly to us.